The Danish police arrests an Iraqi refugee accused of killing a Kurdish refugee

Shafaq News / the summit foundation for refugee and displaced affairs reported that Denmark's security authorities had arrested an Iraqi refugee accused of killing another refugee from the Kurdistan Region.

The foundation said in a statement today, that the Danish police announced the death of a young Kurdish man named Amin Shoresh.

The police were able to identify the perpetrator and publish his information on social media sites.

The statement added that the perpetrator, Ali Kadhim, from Hilla city in Babel Governorate, surrendered to the Danish police, confessed his crime, and that investigation is still ongoing with him.