The Danish Foreign Minister to visit Baghdad tomorrow

Shafaq News/ The Danish Foreign Minister, Jeppe Kofod, is scheduled to visit Baghdad, on an official visit tomorrow, Sunday.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its minister will meet his Danish counterpart in Baghdad, noting that they will hold a press conference on bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to a reliable diplomatic source, the Danish Foreign Minister will meet Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, and several officials to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries