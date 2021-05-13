The Curfew is imposed for issues relation to national security, JOC spokesperson says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) said that the nationwide total curfew is imposed for motives related to the health situation solely, in response to statements made by political parties and the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) about security purposes.

The spokesperson of JOC said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "this curfew was imposed because of the daily increase of Coronavirus cases and soaring critical cases among the patients. This matter affects the country's national security. [JOC] was mandated to take several steps to curb the spread of the virus, hoping to reduce the severity of the cases."

"We have no security issues. Saying that this curfew is for Security, not health, is incorrect and unfounded. We did not, and we will not, impose a curfew for security purposes. We have the capabilities and the capacities. What we are doing is only preemptive operations against the terrorist organizations, unlawful arms, and whoever wants to tamper with the national security."

"The purpose of this curfew is also helping the health committees. We will not falter when we receive orders to implement this curfew as it is."