The Criminal Court sentences the terrorist "Abbas Daesh" to death

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-07T15:57:42+0000
The Criminal Court sentences the terrorist "Abbas Daesh" to death

Shafaq News/ A security source in Dhi Qar Governorate reported that a death sentence had been issued against a person involved in terrorist crimes against the security forces.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Criminal Court in the Federal Appeals District of Dhi Qar has sentenced the convict "Abbas Daesh" to death, after it was proven that he was involved in crimes against security forces during the ISIS war."

The decision was issued based on the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law, according to the source.

