Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Counter-terrorism Service arrests four terrorists in Al-Anbar and Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-21T19:14:52+0000
The Counter-terrorism Service arrests four terrorists in Al-Anbar and Baghdad
Shafaq News/ The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, announced, on Monday, thwarting a “terrorist plot” south of the capital, Baghdad.

Rasool said in a statement, "The Counter-terrorism Service thwarted a terrorist plot south of the capital, Baghdad, by arresting an official of the terrorist cells, who admitted a place where weapons, ammunition, explosive devices are existed."

He added, "The Counter-Terrorism Service moved towards the districts of Al-Anbar Governorate, where it arrests three members of ISIS remnants, then another element in the capital, Baghdad."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

While it needs 400 megawatts.. al-Anbar is equipped with 120, official says

Date: 2021-05-11 14:08:05
While it needs 400 megawatts.. al-Anbar is equipped with 120, official says

A military official reveals an influential American role in combing Al-Anbar desert

Date: 2020-12-02 06:11:38
A military official reveals an influential American role in combing Al-Anbar desert

Four members of the Iraqi army and the PMF injured in an explosion in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-25 10:54:57
Four members of the Iraqi army and the PMF injured in an explosion in al-Anbar

Karma suffers from a severe services shortage, deputy commissioner says

Date: 2021-06-06 20:41:58
Karma suffers from a severe services shortage, deputy commissioner says

Two suicide bombers killed in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-04 14:36:06
Two suicide bombers killed in Al-Anbar

An official statement clarifies Al-Anbar incident

Date: 2020-09-14 09:16:33
An official statement clarifies Al-Anbar incident

A rocket lands near ain al-Assad airbase in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-06-20 11:11:57
A rocket lands near ain al-Assad airbase in al-Anbar

Iraqi Lieutenant killed in clashes with ISIS in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-02-28 12:44:38
Iraqi Lieutenant killed in clashes with ISIS in al-Anbar