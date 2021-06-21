The Counter-terrorism Service arrests four terrorists in Al-Anbar and Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yahya Rasool, announced, on Monday, thwarting a “terrorist plot” south of the capital, Baghdad.

Rasool said in a statement, "The Counter-terrorism Service thwarted a terrorist plot south of the capital, Baghdad, by arresting an official of the terrorist cells, who admitted a place where weapons, ammunition, explosive devices are existed."

He added, "The Counter-Terrorism Service moved towards the districts of Al-Anbar Governorate, where it arrests three members of ISIS remnants, then another element in the capital, Baghdad."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.