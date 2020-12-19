The Council of Ministers fails to vote on the budget law

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Council of Ministers failed to approve the federal budget law draft for 2021 in the emergency session it held today.

An informed source told Shafaq News agency that the council decided to postpone voting on the law draft until tomorrow.

A government source reported earlier that the Iraqi Council of Ministers intends to make adjustments to the financial budget for the next year, fearing that Parliament will reject it after the widespread controversy about it after being leaked.

Shafaq News Agency obtained a copy of the federal budget bill, which is scheduled to be passed by the Council of Ministers during its next session to the Iraqi Parliament for voting on it, after the completion of the discussion.

The project included calculating the export price of a barrel of oil at $ 42, at an export rate of 3,250 million barrels, including 250 thousand barrels of crude oil produced in the Kurdistan Region.