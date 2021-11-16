The Coordination Framework will convene soon to discuss al-Hakim's initiative

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework will convene soon to discuss the initiative of al-Hekmah (Wisdom) Movement, Ammar al-Hakim.

The leading figure in al-Hekmah movement, Raheem al-Abboudi, told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting will take place at the residence of the former Iraqi Prime Minister, Nouri al-Maliki, in the next few days.

The leader of Al-Hekmah (Wisdom) Movement, Ammar al-Hakim, presented to the forces of the Coordination Framework a "settlement paper" for the political crisis that emerged in the aftermath of the early election results announcement.

pro-Iran Shiite forces that emerged as the biggest losers reject the outcome of the vote, thrusting the country into uncertainty and political crisis.

The supporters of the Shiite forces consortium, known as the Coordination Framework, have pitched tents near the entrance to Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone in an ongoing sit-in, threatening violence unless their grievances are addressed.

The unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud are casting a shadow over an election that was praised by the United States, the U.N. Security Council, and others for being the smoothest in years and without major technical glitches. The standoff is also increasing tensions among rival Shiite factions that could reflect on the street and threaten Iraq’s newfound relative stability.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Coordination Framework is studying al-Hakim's proposal before presenting it to the political forces outside the Framework.

The paper, according to the source, includes "abolishing the election law, dismantling the Election Commission, utilizing manual count instead of the electronic, an early election in two years, a consensus Prime Minister, maintaining the structure and law of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), establishing a consultant political board that makes the political decisions."

During the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) forum in the American University of Kurdistan (AUK) in Duhok, al-Hakim launched an initiative that "brings all Iraqi parties together."

Al-Hakim called for a "national and expanded political initiative that brings together the winning forces in the elections, with the forces accepting or opposing the election results."

He stressed the need for an independent national dialogue away from foreign interference, and to address all electoral premises and outcomes in any future agreement.

In addition, he urged, "to show flexibility, containment, and reassurance to the parties participating in the negotiation, and to respect the options of the parties that wish to participate or oppose the government or parliament."

"This agreement needs awareness and sacrifices by all parties, away from harming the rights of the winners and jumping over the demands of the opponents", he added.