The Coordination Framework to hold its third round of talks with al-Sadr tomorrow

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-04T20:16:03+0000

Shafaq News / A political source reported that a delegation from the Coordination Framework will visit al-Hannana to meet Muqtada al-Sadr. The source, close to the Framework, told Shafaq News agency that the two parties will try to reach an understanding on the largest Parliamentary bloc, which has the right to form the new government. He added that the Coordination Framework thinks that the unity of Shiite parties will result in a solid government, warning that the conflict between the two parties will negatively affect everyone. The source pointed that tomorrow's meeting aims to address the differences between the two parties, including al-Hashd al-Shaabi's issue and the nomination of a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. The outcomes of the meeting will determine the topics to be discussed in the fourth round of talks that will also be held soon, according to the source. Al-Sadr is seeking to form a national majority government, while the Coordination Framework is putting all efforts to be part of a consensual government.

related

Coordination Framework went back from al-Hanana empty-handed, sources say

Date: 2021-12-29 14:39:23

Coordination Framework in a quest to assemble the largest bloc

Date: 2021-12-30 13:54:26

The Shiite Coordination Framework faces an internal split danger

Date: 2022-01-03 21:23:13

Al-Sadr to meet the leaders of the Coordination Framework tomorrow

Date: 2021-12-28 13:44:32

The Coordination Framework arrives in Al-Hanana to meet Al-Sadr

Date: 2021-12-29 11:01:10

Al-Sadr warns of independent MPs of death threats by defeated parties

Date: 2021-11-24 20:51:54

Official: Sadrist's decision not to run for the elections is final

Date: 2021-08-06 16:41:29

MP of Sairoon demands investigating with al-Ghanmi over al-Hilal jailbreak case

Date: 2021-05-02 14:22:11