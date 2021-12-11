The Coordination Framework reveals two candidates for Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a source revealed that the Coordination Framework might take serious actions to determine the identity and form of the next government by naming two candidates for prime minister.

The Coordination Framework includes Shiite forces objecting to the election results and Sunni and Kurdish forces.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the Framework has information saying that the Federal Court may postpone its decision until next Thursday because it needs more time to study all the appeals proved by documents and evidence."

He added, "The Court's decision will not require canceling the elections due to the international support, but it may be possible to make a complete or partial manual recounting. In all cases, the Coordination Framework will abide by the Court's decisions."

The source said, "If the Court ratifies the election results, it means that there is a veto on the forces of the Framework for not return to the political scene, in addition, the country would be going into chaos and internal conflicts, and we hope that we will not reach that."

"The leaders of the Coordination Framework led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki have become the closest to forming a government, as they have attracted more than 101 of winning representatives."

He added, "The agreement provides for replacing the three presidencies with new personalities; for example, the Speaker of Parliament will be from Azm Alliance the closest to the Framework."

Concerning the prime minister, he indicated that it was agreed within the Framework to nominate qualified candidates, Muhammad Al-Sihoud and Asaad Al-Eidani.

He added, "our movement aims to pressure the Sadrist bloc to ease its conditions which are forming a majority government and referring those responsible for corruption to the judiciary, along with handing out the weapons to the state, as well as integrating the Popular Mobilization Forces with the security establishment."