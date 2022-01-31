Report

The Coordination Framework issues its first comments on al-Hannana meeting

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-31T10:12:11+0000
Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework commented on the meeting that brought the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, the Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, the head of Azm coalition Khamis al-Khanjar, and the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr, in al-Hannana, Najaf.

The leader in the Framework, Haidar al-Lami, told Shafaq News agency that the meeting aims to Solve the differences between the Iraqi political parties -especially the Sadrist movement and the Coordination Framework- over the new government.

"Insisting on forming a government without the Coordination Framework will result in many problems, especially that some of its leaders have local and international political weight. That is why some political parties are trying to include the Framework in the government. That is why al-Hannana meeting was held, and we are awaiting for its outcomes", he added.

Earlier today, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, arrived in Najaf to meet the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

