The Coordination Framework holds an "important" meeting at Al-Maliki's house

Shafaq News/ A political source said, on Friday, that the Shiite Coordination Framework is holding an important meeting to discuss its future options.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Framework is meeting at the house of the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, in Baghdad to discuss the outcomes of the dialogues and negotiations with other parties about forming the largest bloc and the new government."

It is worth noting that according to the results of the elections, the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr won 73 seats, followed by the "Progress (Takadum)" Coalition led by Muhammad al-Halbousi with 37 seats. Next, the State of Law Coalition led by former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki with 33 seats, then the Kurdistan Democratic Party led by Masoud Barzani with 31 seats.

Compared with 2018 results, The Al-Fateh Alliance lost 31 seats, taking only 17 seats in the last elections.

During this period, more frequent periodic meetings and encounters are held among all political parties to follow up many entitlements, including forming the new Iraqi government and choosing the prime minister, selecting the new Speaker of Parliament, and the president of Iraq.

Despite all discussions with the Shiite Coordination Framework, Al-Sadr insists on forming a national majority government with the participation of the winning blocs instead of a consensus government.