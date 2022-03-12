The Coordination Framework endorses the Sadrist's premiership candidate, names others for discussion 

Shafaq News/ A leading figure in the Coordination Framework on Saturday said that the Shiite forces consortium endorses the Sadrist movement's nominee to Premiership, and ponders a roster of potential alternatives to be discussed with the Sadrist movement.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, Ali al-Fatlawi said, "the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, has officially named Jaafar al-Sadr. We, in the Coordination Framework, do not oppose his nomination. In fact, we endorse it."

"The Coordination Framework, however, have candidates to the post: Haidar al-Abadi, Mohammad Tawfiq Allawi, Qassem al-Araji, and Abdul-Hussein Abtan, among other figures. They can compete with the Sadrist movement's nominee if the forces inside the Shiite home approve."

According to a source familiar with the matter, the Coordination Framework discussed in its meeting yesterday nominating Jaafar al-Sadr as a part of a settlement package.

"The meeting did not object, rather welcomed, Jaafar al-Sadr's nomination. Some parties proposed naming the head of the State of Law bloc, Nouri al-Maliki, a deputy prime minister," the source said.

The Coordination Framework convened on Friday to contemplate the outcomes of the" ice-breaking" phone talks al-Maliki held with al-Sadr.