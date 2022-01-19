Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Coordination Framework discusses the latest development in the political arena

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-19T18:00:58+0000
The Coordination Framework discusses the latest development in the political arena

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a source revealed that the Shiite Coordination Framework held a new meeting at the house of Nouri al-Maliki.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Shiite forces discussed the outcomes of the political dialogues, and the convergence with the Sadrist movement to form the largest parliamentary bloc and form the government."

It is worth noting that the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, confirmed that the Framework forces are "unified" and would continue dialogues with other political movements and parties to form the new government.

related

A  forthcoming meeting of the Coordination Framework to reunify "the Shiite house"

Date: 2022-01-14 16:20:00
A  forthcoming meeting of the Coordination Framework to reunify "the Shiite house"

The Coordination Framework holds an "important" meeting at Al-Maliki's house

Date: 2022-01-07 18:12:12
The Coordination Framework holds an "important" meeting at Al-Maliki's house

Coordination Framework to hold a first meeting after Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt 

Date: 2021-11-08 17:09:55
Coordination Framework to hold a first meeting after Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt 

Supreme Court cannot request a recount of the ballots, legal expert says

Date: 2021-12-26 17:25:17
Supreme Court cannot request a recount of the ballots, legal expert says

Supporters of the Shiite Coordination Framework remove their sit-in tents in front of the Green Zone

Date: 2021-12-31 15:30:27
Supporters of the Shiite Coordination Framework remove their sit-in tents in front of the Green Zone

Coordination Framework to hold a meeting and discuss al-Sadr-al-Amiri negotiations

Date: 2022-01-16 10:53:31
Coordination Framework to hold a meeting and discuss al-Sadr-al-Amiri negotiations

Al-Sadr formed the largest bloc; the Framework considers its exclusion "a political suicide"

Date: 2022-01-07 22:12:20
Al-Sadr formed the largest bloc; the Framework considers its exclusion "a political suicide"

Al-Hikmah official: Plasschaert made a promise to the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-11-19 09:41:32
Al-Hikmah official: Plasschaert made a promise to the Coordination Framework