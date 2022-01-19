The Coordination Framework discusses the latest development in the political arena

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a source revealed that the Shiite Coordination Framework held a new meeting at the house of Nouri al-Maliki.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Shiite forces discussed the outcomes of the political dialogues, and the convergence with the Sadrist movement to form the largest parliamentary bloc and form the government."

It is worth noting that the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, confirmed that the Framework forces are "unified" and would continue dialogues with other political movements and parties to form the new government.