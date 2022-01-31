The Coordination Framework discusses Barzani's initiative to solve the disputes with Al-Sadr

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework will hold an important meeting on Monday evening to discuss the initiative launched by the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Masoud Barzani, to solve the differences with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr.

A source of the Framework told Shafaq News Agency, "The meeting will be held at the house of the head of the victory (Al-Nasr) Coalition, Haider al-Abadi.'

The Framework will reveal its position by the end of the meeting.

Earlier today, a source told our Agency that an expanded meeting brings together the Coordination Framework forces and the Sadrist movement and the leading Sunni and Kurdish forces, al-Siyada Coalition and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), will be held soon in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The scheduled meeting comes in the heels of a meeting of the President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Al-Halbousi, and the head of al-Siyada Coalition Khamis al-Khanjar, with the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, at the latter's headquarters in al-Hanana, north of Najaf.

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani proposed the visit.

Before the meeting, Leader Barzani said his initiative aimed "to address the problems and prepare a suitable political environment as well as remove the obstacles hindering the political process in Iraq."