The Coordination Framework calls on al-Kadhimi to protect the govenors from political pressures

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-26T22:31:56+0000

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework denounced the pressures exerted on government officials to resign from their position, calling on the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, refrain from accepting any resignation letter submitted under pressure. A statement issued by the Shiite forces consortium on Sunday expressed "concern and rejection to the unlawful pressures and threats against the govenors, heads of institutions and departments, and their families." "Forcing them to resign is against law and constitution. It also encroaches the legal and administrative frameworks under pretexts we all know its motives." The statement called on the Iraqi Prime Minister to protect the govenors and refrain feom accepting the resignations signed under pressures. The leading figure in al-Fatah alliance, Fadhel al-Fatlawi, warned of the perilous phenomenon of forcing governors to resign which culminated in the absence of the legislative authority after the dissolution of the Iraqi parliament prior to the October 10 election. In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Fatlawi, said that some parties are taking advantage of the parliamentary void to force governors to surrender their duties, in reference to the suspicious resignation of the governors of Najaf and Dhi Qar. "Other resignations will follow in other governorates, like al-Diwaniyah, al-Muthanna, and Babel," he added. Last Friday, the Governor of Najaf, Loay al-Yasiri, submitted his resignation from his position officially. Al-Yasiri's resignation comes only a few hours after the resignation of Dhi Qar's governor, Ahmed al-Khafaji, and appointing a new governor known for his ties with the Sadrist movement. "This dangerous phenomenon is orchestrated by certain political parties that aim to take over the local governments. It is taking advantage of the absence of the Iraqi parliament and the vulnerability of the Federal Government amid growing crises in Southern and mid-Iraq," he concluded. The member of the Independent Popular Bloc, Bassem Khashan, denounced the resigned governors as "corrupts", calling for ending the dominance of certain political parties on the government positions in some governorates. Khashan told Shafaq News Agency, "I do not feel sorry for the dismissed governors with the corruption suspicions lurking around them." "There are many ways Baghdad can consider to choose new governors who are accepted inside their governorates apart from the influence of some parties." The leading figure of Nouri Al-Maliki's State of Law Coalition, Gatah al-Rikabi, accused the caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, of surrendering the authority of instilling changes in the government and dismissing senior officials to a certain political party. Al-Rikabi told Shafaq News Agency, "al-Kadhimi is breaking the law. He does not have the powers to dismiss or appoint any governor." "The Prime Minister has become a tool to a well-known political party. This party is running the state for its own interest and making changes in the government accordingly." "The political movement that began with changing the governors of Dhi Qar and Najaf will extend to al-Diwaniyah and Babel. It might reach other governorates soon." Legal expert, Ali al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the caretaker Prime Minister has the right to dismiss the governor for a certain reason. If the Parliament votes with a simple majority, the governor beomes a caretaker until the Federal Court approves." "He also have the authority to suspend the governor pursuant to State servants code no.14 of 1991, and the Iraqi constitution after forming an investigation committee." "The resignation of the govenor shall be submitted to the Prime Minister, as decided by the State Advisory Council because there are no govenorate councils and there is no parliament. The Prime Minister assigns the governor's deputy to run the governorate as a caretaker pursuant to Article 78 of the Constitution and Article 2 of the Internal code of the Council of Ministers of 2019."

related

The Independent Alliance splits between Al-Sadr and the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-12-08 21:33:53

Azm and Coordination Framework to start a new political alliance to form the new government,

Date: 2021-12-13 19:26:21

Coordination Framework initiates an effort to define a formula to choose candidates for the state leaders

Date: 2021-12-18 12:09:27

The Court will not cancel the results of the elections, a source says

Date: 2021-12-20 18:33:08

A delegation from the coordination framework to visit Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2021-12-21 16:50:29

The Coordination Framework and Takadum confirm the necessity to give priority to the national interest

Date: 2021-12-24 18:51:45

Al-Ameri will be in charge of the talks with the Sadrist movement, source says

Date: 2021-12-25 12:34:09

Federal Court might annul and recount some EVMs, Coordination Framework says

Date: 2021-12-26 11:21:00