The Coordination Framework appeals against the first Parliamentary session "violations"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-12T06:04:28+0000
The Coordination Framework appeals against the first Parliamentary session "violations"

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework announced that it will submit an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court against the "violations" that took place during the first Parliamentary session.

The Framework held yesterday a special meeting to discuss the first Parliamentary session, and lasted until today at dawn, a political source told Shafaq News agency.

Al-Sadr's bloc led in many of Iraq's 19 governorates secured 73 seats in the legislative election held on October 10. Observers believe that the Sadrist movement's tally of seats has increased to more than 80 seats after attracting smaller blocs and independent MPs.

On the other hand, the KDP was the leading Kurdish party with 34 seats.

