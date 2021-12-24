The Coordination Framework and Takadum confirm the necessity to give priority to the national interest

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-24T18:51:45+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of the Progress (Takadum) Alliance, Muhammad al-Halbousi, received today, Friday, a delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework headed by Haider al-Abadi. In a statement, Al-Halbousi's office said, "both sides discussed the developments in the political situation and the next stage, the importance of dialogue and giving priority to the national interest, and ways to overcome the current situation and form a government that meets the aspirations of the citizen." According to the final results of the elections, the Takadum Alliance comes in second place after the Sadrist bloc with 37 seats. The Coordination Framework has started a round of negotiations with other parties, including the Sunnis blocs and the Kurdish parties, to discuss forming the new government and "draw the picture" of the next stage in Iraq.

related

The Court will not cancel the results of the elections, a source says

Date: 2021-12-20 18:33:08

A delegation from the coordination framework to visit Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2021-12-21 16:50:29

Takadum Alliance prepares a political paper to express its views in managing the State

Date: 2021-12-13 20:24:09

Coordination Framework to hold a first meeting after Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt

Date: 2021-11-08 17:09:55

Al-Hikmah official: Plasschaert made a promise to the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-11-19 09:41:32

Differences are escalating within the coordination framework, source says

Date: 2021-11-25 10:26:01

The Independent Alliance splits between Al-Sadr and the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-12-08 21:33:53

Azm and Coordination Framework to start a new political alliance to form the new government,

Date: 2021-12-13 19:26:21