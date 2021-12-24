The Coordination Framework and Takadum confirm the necessity to give priority to the national interest
Shafaq News/ The head of the Progress (Takadum) Alliance, Muhammad al-Halbousi, received today, Friday, a delegation from the Shiite Coordination Framework headed by Haider al-Abadi.
In a statement, Al-Halbousi's office said, "both sides discussed the developments in the political situation and the next stage, the importance of dialogue and giving priority to the national interest, and ways to overcome the current situation and form a government that meets the aspirations of the citizen."
According to the final results of the elections, the Takadum Alliance comes in second place after the Sadrist bloc with 37 seats.
The Coordination Framework has started a round of negotiations with other parties, including the Sunnis blocs and the Kurdish parties, to discuss forming the new government and "draw the picture" of the next stage in Iraq.