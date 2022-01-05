Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Coordination Framework affirms: to succeed the understanding with the Sadrist

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-05T21:05:52+0000
The Coordination Framework affirms: to succeed the understanding with the Sadrist

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Shiite Coordination Framework affirmed its keenness to succeed the understanding the Sadrist bloc.

In a statement, the Framework said, "We affirm our keen interest in the success of the understanding with the Sadrist bloc and the other the national forces to provide the best for the patient Iraqi people."

"We also confirm that all positions and statements issued in the media by non-members of the leadership of the Framework do not represent our opinion, and we call on everyone to give priority to the higher interest."

The Coordination Framework includes Shiite forces objecting to the election results.

related

The Sadrist welcomes the political work with independents

Date: 2021-10-22 21:02:06
The Sadrist welcomes the political work with independents

Coordination Framework and Sadrist movement to hold a decisive meeting Tomorrow

Date: 2022-01-03 14:27:34
Coordination Framework and Sadrist movement to hold a decisive meeting Tomorrow

Al-Sadr: dissolving the armed factions is a condition for participating in the government

Date: 2021-11-18 15:49:31
Al-Sadr: dissolving the armed factions is a condition for participating in the government

Al-Sadr confirms: to form a majority government

Date: 2021-12-29 13:33:37
Al-Sadr confirms: to form a majority government

Shooting and burning tents as Al-Sadr's supporters return to Al-Haboubi square

Date: 2020-11-27 17:08:33
Shooting and burning tents as Al-Sadr's supporters return to Al-Haboubi square

The Sadrists will announce forming the largest Parliamentary Bloc, source says 

Date: 2022-01-02 14:44:56
The Sadrists will announce forming the largest Parliamentary Bloc, source says 

Al-Sadr does not seek monopoly, Sadrist figure asserts

Date: 2021-10-25 14:32:48
Al-Sadr does not seek monopoly, Sadrist figure asserts

Will the high-level meetings among the Iraqi leaders attain their goals?

Date: 2022-01-03 14:41:36
Will the high-level meetings among the Iraqi leaders attain their goals?