The Coordination Framework affirms: to succeed the understanding with the Sadrist

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Shiite Coordination Framework affirmed its keenness to succeed the understanding the Sadrist bloc.

In a statement, the Framework said, "We affirm our keen interest in the success of the understanding with the Sadrist bloc and the other the national forces to provide the best for the patient Iraqi people."

"We also confirm that all positions and statements issued in the media by non-members of the leadership of the Framework do not represent our opinion, and we call on everyone to give priority to the higher interest."

The Coordination Framework includes Shiite forces objecting to the election results.