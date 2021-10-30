Report

The "Coordinating Framework" renews its rejection of the results of the elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-30T21:14:46+0000
The "Coordinating Framework" renews its rejection of the results of the elections

Shafaq News/ The "Coordinating Framework" of the Shiite forces renewed, on Saturday, their rejection of the preliminary results of the elections.

The Framework said in a statement, "The High Electoral Commission’s procedures contradict the election law, which affirmed the adoption of manual counting of votes when appealing, and not electronic standards."

The Framework continued, “the Commission announced that there are more than 700,000 unread ballot papers and in the same time, it announced that the results of the elections are 100% matched !!”

"We affirm our rejection of these measures and results…we call on the judiciary to objectively follow up all the submitted appeals, stop this deliberate waste of hundreds of thousands of votes, and conduct a manual counting “ the Shiite Forces concluded.

The Cordinating Framework consists of Shiite forces objecting to the election results, the most prominent is the Al-Fateh Alliance led by Hadi Al-Amiri, a political umbrella for influential Shiite factions close to Iran.

The framework also includes the "state forces" coalition led by Ammar al-Hakim and Haider al-Abadi, in addition to the State of Law coalition led by Nuri al-Maliki.

