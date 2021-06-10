The Communications Commission to take legal measures against Korek Telecom

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission said on Thursday that it will pursue legal proceedings against the "Korek" mobile phone company for violating the frequency spectrum rights by installing the fourth Generation services (4G).

In a statement entitled "the Violations of Korek Telecom", the Commission said, "the field monitoring rounds of the Commission's technical teams proved that Korek Telecom launched the fourth generation services and used the frequency spectrum without obtaining the necessary fundamental approvals on the contrary to the decisions of the judicial authorities and the Board of the Communications and Media Commission."

"The Commission will proceed with necessary legal measures against Korek Telecom in accordance with the license contract concluded with it," the statement said.

The statement stressed, "the Commission will proceed with the procedures according to the legal sequence if the company continues its violations...Korek Telecom will be held responsible for compromising public funds and the rights of subscribers."

"The Commission assures Korek Telecom subscribers that it will take all necessary measures to protect their rights guaranteed by the terms of the concluded contract," the statement added, emphasizing that all companies licensed by the Commission must abide by the laws and decisions that regulate their work.