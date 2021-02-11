The Commission of Integrity recovered 1.25trillion dinars and filed 13,482 cases

Shafaq News/ The Federal Commission of Integrity recovered more than 1.25trillion dinars of wasted funds, the Commission's annual report revealed.

The commission said, "The public funds that were recovered or restored by a judicial ruling and returned to the public Treasury amount to 702,593,974,949 dinars, and 481,934,358 US dollars."

The commission clarified that it "worked on 13482 cases, with 8891 defendants, and 12007 criminal charges. Among the defendants, there were 63 ministers or equivalent, charged with 92 charges; in addition to 449 of special grades employees or directors, general managers and those of their rank, with 701 charges."

"639 defendants were convicted by 854 rulings, four convictions against four ministers or equivalent, 37 against 39 of those with special ranks or equivalent."

"The Commission investigated 28057 reports during the same period, 7386 of which were closed by legal proceedings."