The Coalition starts an investigation into the Ain al-Assad Airbase attack

Shafaq News/ The US-led Global Coalition against ISIS started on Monday an investigation into the rocket attack that took place on Ain al-Assad Airbase in western Iraq earlier on the day.

The official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), and member of the Coalition to defeat ISIS, Colonel Wayne Marotto, tweeted, "Initial report: At 1335 local time, Ain Al-Asad Air Base (AAAB) was attacked by one rocket round. No injuries reported. Damage is being assessed."

"The attack is under investigation," he added.

"Each attack against the Government of Iraq, Kurdistan Regional Government, and Coalition undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law, and Iraqi national sovereignty," Col. Marotto said.

The Security Media Cell said that a rocket Landed a Katyusha rocket Landed at noon in the vicinity of Ain al-Assad Airbase in al-Anbar without causing casualties.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that two Katyusha rockets landed at noon near al-Moasasa neighborhood in the eastern al-Baghdadi area in the vicinity of the airbase.

The attack resulted in no casualties, according to the source.

A Commander of the Tribal Mobilization in al-Anbar, Qatari al-Obaidi, said that a rocket targeting Ain Al-Assad airbase landed in the east of al-Baghdadi sub-district without causing human casualties.

Al-Obaidi said that a security force rushed to the site and launched an investigation into this "unacceptable" deed.