The Coalition issues a clarification on the site of Wednesday's UAV attack

Shafaq News/ The U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS issued a clarification on the military site attacked by the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The Coalition said in the clarification addressed to Shafaq News Agency, "Coalition does not have a camp named Victoria."

"Before 2011, there was the 'Victory camp" (al-Nasr), and it was handed to the Iraqi Government. It is the same site at which the American University is currently located."

"The site attacked recently is 'Baghdad diplomatic support center-BDSC', which is affiliated with diplomatic commissions for logistic support."

On Wednesday, the Baghdad International Airport was attacked by three booby-trapped UAVs. The attack resulted in no human or material losses, according to the Security Media Cell.