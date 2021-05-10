The Civil Defense teams extinguish a massive fire in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Civil Defense teams extinguished a fire that broke out inside a Juice Factory northeast of Baghdad, after a struggle that lasted for more than 5 hours.

A statement by the Civil Defense Directorate said that the fire broke out at four o'clock in the morning and ignited huge quantities of cartons and wooden casts inside the ​​2,500 m2 factory.

No causalities were registered.

The Directorate requested that an investigation be opened at the police station to uncover the causes of the fire.