The Civil Defense teams extinguish a massive fire in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-10T06:45:35+0000
Shafaq News / The Civil Defense teams extinguished a fire that broke out inside a Juice Factory northeast of Baghdad, after a struggle that lasted for more than 5 hours.

A statement by the Civil Defense Directorate said that the fire broke out at four o'clock in the morning and ignited huge quantities of cartons and wooden casts inside the ​​2,500 m2 factory.

No causalities were registered. 

The Directorate requested that an investigation be opened at the police station to uncover the causes of the fire.

