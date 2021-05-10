The Civil Defense teams extinguish a massive fire in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Civil Defense teams extinguished a fire that broke out inside a Juice Factory northeast of Baghdad, after a struggle that lasted for more than 5 hours.
A statement by the Civil Defense Directorate said that the fire broke out at four o'clock in the morning and ignited huge quantities of cartons and wooden casts inside the 2,500 m2 factory.
No causalities were registered.
The Directorate requested that an investigation be opened at the police station to uncover the causes of the fire.