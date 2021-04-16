The Civil Defense Teams put out massive fires in Al-Muthanna

Shafaq News / The Civil Defense Directorate reported that its teams were alerted at their maximum capacity after the outbreak of a massive fire inside the Warka fuel station in Al-Muthanna.

In a statement, the Directorate said that its teams controlled the fire and prevented it from reaching other tanks and tanks.

The fire was put out and no causalities were registered.

According to the statement that the fire resulted from the negligence of the safety conditions issued by the Defense Directorate that must be respected during the unloading process.