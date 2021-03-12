Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Change Movement welcomes Al-Kadhimi’s initiative

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-12T08:05:14+0000
The Change Movement welcomes Al-Kadhimi’s initiative

Shafaq News / The head of the Change Movement, Yusuf Muhammad said on Friday Al-Kadhimi’s National Dialogue initiative is an “ice breaking" among the political parties.

Mohammed said in a statement the initiative of the Iraqi Prime Minister is very important, especially at this time when Iraq is suffering from economic and political crises.

He added that it is necessary to have a serious, constructive and frank dialogue among the political parties, the various components and partners in addition to representatives of the demonstrators.

“One of the most prominent issues that can be discussed in the dialogue is the regional and international relations of Iraq and reaching common understandings about keeping Iraq away from the conflicts.” He added.

The head of the Change Movement stressed the need to establish legal foundations based on the constitution in this dialogue, especially regarding the relations between the federal government and Kurdistan in different fields such as oil and the Region’s share in the federal budget.

related

Al-Kadhimi to meet the political parties to discuss the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq

Date: 2020-08-24 12:33:00
Al-Kadhimi to meet the political parties to discuss the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq

A high-level security meeting to impose the law at Iraqi airports

Date: 2020-10-01 16:19:29
A high-level security meeting to impose the law at Iraqi airports

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi to protect the economy from the collapse

Date: 2020-10-22 16:31:05
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi to protect the economy from the collapse

Al-Kadhimi-Trump upcoming meeting

Date: 2020-08-08 10:30:00
Al-Kadhimi-Trump upcoming meeting

Al-Kadhimi holds a meeting with Shiite political leaders to discuss several files

Date: 2020-09-24 19:05:29
Al-Kadhimi holds a meeting with Shiite political leaders to discuss several files

Al-Kadhimi to meet Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2020-09-10 13:41:30
Al-Kadhimi to meet Nechirvan Barzani in Erbil tomorrow

Al-Kadhimi to end the "real threats" uncontrolled arms

Date: 2020-09-03 14:01:09
Al-Kadhimi to end the "real threats" uncontrolled arms

Iraq to develop its partnership with Egypt, Al-Kadhimi said

Date: 2020-10-31 17:31:00
Iraq to develop its partnership with Egypt, Al-Kadhimi said