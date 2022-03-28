Report

The Central Committee for demonstrations protests in Najaf tomorrow

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-28T08:20:39+0000
The Central Committee for demonstrations protests in Najaf tomorrow

Shafaq News / The Central Committee for demonstrations led by activist Durgham Majid, announced organizing a demonstration tomorrow in Najaf governorate.

The committee said in a statement that tomorrow's demonstration will be held in case those who assaulted Majid are not arrested, and if the Sadrist movement does not apologize for what some of its members have done to get away with their actions.

The statement noted that legal and political committees were formed to "fix" the independent MPs' political paths, and threatened to escalate their protests if "corrupt parties" continue to neglect the people's demands.

On March 9, MP Suha al-Sultani's bodyguards shot several demonstrators including activist Dargham Majed, after they approached her residence protesting the surge in foodstuff prices.

Durgham was severely injured and he is still in critical condition until today.

