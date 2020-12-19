The Cabinet will amend the 2021 budget law, a source reveals

Shafaq News / A government source reported that the Iraqi Council of Ministers intends to make adjustments to the financial budget for the next year, fearing that Parliament will reject it after the widespread controversy that arose about it after being leaked.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Cabinet, until this moment, has not voted on the budget law draft for 2021, nor has a final agreement on it, adding that it is currently trying to make amendments to it, fearing that Parliament will reject it.

The Council of Ministers will hold an extraordinary session chaired by the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to discuss the Federal Budget Law draft 2021.