The Cabinet pledges to provide thousands of job opportunities and housing loans

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Council of Ministers pledged today to provide thousands of job opportunities for engineers in oil companies.

Cabinet spokesman Hassan Nadhim said in a press conference that there will be soft loans for housing construction for all segments.

Nadhim affirmed, "Allowing the profitable oil companies to operate daily earners," noting, "6,000 jobs will be provided for engineers in these companies."

The Cabinet spokesman pointed out that many problems face the Iraqi banking sector, pointing out that the Council of Ministers voted to contract with local and international banking experts to reform it.

Regarding COVID-19 vaccines, Nadhim urged citizens to register for vaccination rollouts, indicating that employees who do not receive their jabs will be subject to working hours adjustments.