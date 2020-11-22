The Cabinet Secretariat discusses allocating 5 trillion Iraqi dinars to fund projects

Category: Iraq News

Shafaq News / The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers discussed the mechanisms of activating the initiative of the Central Bank of Iraq, which includes allocating an amount of 5 trillion Iraqi dinars to finance economic, commercial, agricultural, service and tourism projects. A statement by The General Secretariat said that the Secretary-General, Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, confirmed that the initiative will revive the Iraqi economy during the coming period, and encourage the local investment process, by investing business experiences in various fields. The statement added that the meeting discussed, "the mechanisms for granting large and soft loans through government banks, to establish residential, industrial, commercial, agricultural and tourism projects in all governorates, and to amend the final version of those mechanisms, to refer them to the Prime Minister for approval and direct implementation."

