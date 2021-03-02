Report

The COVID-19 vaccine finally arrives in Dhi Qar and Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-02T13:32:38+0000
Shafaq News / Dhi Qar's Public Health Department announced that it had received 1,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while Diyala's Health Department confirmed that it had received 2,400 doses of the vaccine.

The head of Dhi Qar's health department, Hussein Riyadh, told Shafaq News agency, “The share of Dhi Qar governorate of COVID-19 vaccine is 1200 out of 50,000 doses", indicating, "this quantity only covers the healthcare professionals."

He added, "The remainder, which is a very small quantity, will be distributed according to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health and the special vaccination program."

"Every vaccine or treatment has side effects, but we hope that the Chinese vaccine does not cause harm to the receiver", he concluded. 

For his part, the Director-General of Diyala Health Department, Dr. Ali Al-Tamimi, said in a statement that his department has started distributing the vaccine immediately by providing safe transportation means.

