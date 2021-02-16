Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The British ambassador to Baghdad condemns the rocket attack that targeted Erbil yesterday

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-16T08:31:20+0000
The British ambassador to Baghdad condemns the rocket attack that targeted Erbil yesterday

Shafaq News / The British Ambassador to Baghdad, Stephen Hickey, condemned today the rocket attack that targeted Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

In a series of tweets, Hickey said, "Strongly condemn the attack on the city of Erbil and Coalition forces last night. I extend my condolences to the family of the civilian contractor who was killed. Those responsible must be held to account and we will support Masrour Barzani and Mustafa Al-Kadhimi as they investigate."

"These attacks terrorise civilians, destabilise Iraq, and undermine the fight against Daesh", he concluded.

related

Al-Halbousi forms a committee to conduct dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-11-24 12:04:03
Al-Halbousi forms a committee to conduct dialogues between Baghdad and Erbil

Turkey sends 25 Military advisers to "support the Iraqi army"

Date: 2021-01-26 13:22:25
Turkey sends 25 Military advisers to "support the Iraqi army"

Baghdad responds to Erbil: a lack of flexibility in employees’ salaries topic

Date: 2020-08-12 20:31:57
Baghdad responds to Erbil: a lack of flexibility in employees’ salaries topic

There are "Chauvinist" parties trying to undermine any Baghdad-Erbil agreement

Date: 2020-11-26 09:36:21
There are "Chauvinist" parties trying to undermine any Baghdad-Erbil agreement

Truck drivers block the Mosul-Erbil road

Date: 2021-01-31 09:57:16
Truck drivers block the Mosul-Erbil road

Al-Halbousi in Erbil to discuss the electoral law

Date: 2020-09-06 09:36:40
Al-Halbousi in Erbil to discuss the electoral law

Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2020-12-08 09:04:11
Official meetings in Baghdad and Erbil

Roads closed between Erbil and Kirkuk

Date: 2019-10-06 12:37:53
Roads closed between Erbil and Kirkuk