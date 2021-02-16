The British ambassador to Baghdad condemns the rocket attack that targeted Erbil yesterday

Shafaq News / The British Ambassador to Baghdad, Stephen Hickey, condemned today the rocket attack that targeted Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

In a series of tweets, Hickey said, "Strongly condemn the attack on the city of Erbil and Coalition forces last night. I extend my condolences to the family of the civilian contractor who was killed. Those responsible must be held to account and we will support Masrour Barzani and Mustafa Al-Kadhimi as they investigate."

"These attacks terrorise civilians, destabilise Iraq, and undermine the fight against Daesh", he concluded.