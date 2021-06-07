The British Foreign Minister visits Baghdad tomorrow 

Shafaq News/ the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced today that the British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Dominic Raab, will arrive in Baghdad tomorrow in an official one-day visit.

The Iraqi Ministry’s spokesperson Ahmed Al-Sahaf said Raab will meet the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi, and Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein.

It is worth noting that the UK is a member of the Global Coalition in Iraq.

According to the official British Government website, British soldiers have trained Iraqi Security Forces. The UK and its Coalition partners have trained nearly 225,000 members of the Iraqi Security Forces in engineering, medical, counter-IED, urban operations, and basic infantry skills.