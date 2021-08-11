The Border crossings Authority announces the success of the online platform plan

Shafaq News/ The Border crossings Authority confirmed today that new revenues were generated through the online platform.

The head of the authority, Omar Al-Waeli, told Shafaq News Agency, "The border crossings Authority submitted a solid and successful plan to the Committee to Monitor the Implementation of the Parliamentary Government Program during its hosting inside the parliament building."

"The plan included several important paragraphs, including imposing the prestige of the state and fully securing the border crossings from outlaws, as well as discussing what the Authority has done in terms of networking and preparing an online platform."

Al-Waeli added, "The platform achieved high revenues compared to previous years, and stopped many manipulation and fraud attempts."