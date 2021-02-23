The Baghdad rocket attack is a message from armed factions

Shafaq News / The Security and Defense Committee of the Iraqi Parliament confirmed today, Tuesday, that the return of rocket attacks in Baghdad is a message from some armed factions.

Committee member Abbas Sarout told Shafaq News agency, "these are messages of refusal to NATO's new decision of increasing troops in Iraq."

Sarout added that the Iraqi Parliament's decision to remove foreign forces includes all the Global Coalition and NATO troops, adding that these cannot be increased as the Parliament prohibits it, "and insisting on this matter will complicate the security and political situation in Iraq."