The Baghdad Summit talks to be resumed behind closed doors

Shafaq News/ The open session of the regional Summit held today, Saturday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has reached a conclusion, with the guests being invited to a behind-closed-door session.

The Prime Minister of the hosting country, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, invited the guests into the conference room after kindly asking media and ambassadors to leave.

The Baghdad Summit kicked off this morning with a wide Arab and international participation. The Summit is aimed to bring regional actors to the table instead of settling scores in the territory.