Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Baghdad Summit talks to be resumed behind closed doors

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-28T13:48:16+0000
The Baghdad Summit talks to be resumed behind closed doors

Shafaq News/ The open session of the regional Summit held today, Saturday, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, has reached a conclusion, with the guests being invited to a behind-closed-door session.

The Prime Minister of the hosting country, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, invited the guests into the conference room after kindly asking media and ambassadors to leave.

The Baghdad Summit kicked off this morning with a wide Arab and international participation. The Summit is aimed to bring regional actors to the table instead of settling scores in the territory.

related

Iraq launches the Conference for Cooperation and Partnership Conference

Date: 2021-08-28 12:07:17
Iraq launches the Conference for Cooperation and Partnership Conference

Iraq’s summit to discuss the Syrian file

Date: 2021-08-09 09:14:32
Iraq’s summit to discuss the Syrian file

Baghdad Summit: Al-Kadhimi’s envoy arrives in Tehran

Date: 2021-08-10 09:48:58
Baghdad Summit: Al-Kadhimi’s envoy arrives in Tehran

Turkish offensive on the Iraqi territory will be on the table of the Baghdad Summit

Date: 2021-08-12 12:57:41
Turkish offensive on the Iraqi territory will be on the table of the Baghdad Summit

Al-Araji hands over an invitation letter to the Emir of Qatar to attend the Baghdad summit

Date: 2021-08-15 16:03:10
Al-Araji hands over an invitation letter to the Emir of Qatar to attend the Baghdad summit

Allawi hands over an invitation to Abu Dhabi's crown prince to attend the Baghdad summit

Date: 2021-08-15 21:13:21
Allawi hands over an invitation to Abu Dhabi's crown prince to attend the Baghdad summit

Al-Kadhimi invites Kuwait to partake in the Baghdad Summit at the highest level

Date: 2021-08-22 14:20:22
Al-Kadhimi invites Kuwait to partake in the Baghdad Summit at the highest level

Iraq seeks to ease Saudi-Iran hostility at Baghdad summit

Date: 2021-08-25 16:43:06
Iraq seeks to ease Saudi-Iran hostility at Baghdad summit