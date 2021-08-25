The Baghdad Conference aims to establish partnerships with the region's countries, official says 

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, Nizar Al-Khairallah, confirmed that one of the conference's goals is to establish sustainable economic and investment partnerships in various fields between Iraq and the countries of the region.

Al-Khairallah said in a press conference that Iraq welcomes "brothers, friends and partners" in the Baghdad conference, which is the result of the policy of balance, Iraq's wise diplomacy, and the confidence in its capabilities.

"One of the conference goals is the possibility of establishing sustainable partnerships with the countries of the region in the fields of economy, investment, energy, transport, trade, and environment."

Al-Khairallah indicated, "We are working on making this conference a base for building partnerships and enhancing cooperation between Iraq and its partners in common issues."

He pointed out, "the continuity and enhancement of the pivotal role that Iraq plays, is an important positive impetus for the expected constitutional process."

"Holding this conference in Baghdad, with the expected attendance, and with the prepared agenda, is a qualitative shift in Iraq's foreign policy. It is an opportunity to confirm the commitment of the participating countries to the unity, sovereignty, and stability of Iraq", he added.

On August 28, the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership will be attended by presidents and representatives from Iran, Turkey, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, in addition to French President Emmanuel Macron.