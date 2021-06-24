The Baghdad-Cairo-Amman summit to be held next week in Baghdad, a source reveals

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi government source revealed the date of the upcoming trilateral summit between Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan in the capital, Baghdad. The summit was postponed twice due to security tensions in Jordan in April, and the train collision accident that took place in Egypt on March 26. The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Next week has been set as a date for holding the trilateral summit that brings together the heads, officials, and leaders of Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt." The source added that the summit will be held in Baghdad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, noting that it will discuss economic and trade conditions. The anticipated summit is the second of its kind, as the first one was held last August in the Jordanian capital, Amman. The three countries formed a joint coordination council in light of the results of the first tripartite summit. They have concluded joint and bilateral economic agreements, mostly centered around energy, trade, and investment.

