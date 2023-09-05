The Arbaeen’s peak: Iraqi fleets mobilize as two million Iranians return home

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Transportation announced on Tuesday the mobilization of its fleets to accommodate the transport of pilgrims during the peak of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

In a statement, the Minister of Transportation, Razzaq Muhaibis, instructed the Operations Room for Transportation, which oversees the service plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage and is associated with the Permanent High Committee for Million-Man Visits, formed by the Prime Minister's order, to make every effort to accommodate the surge of pilgrims in the reverse transportation process from Karbala to the central and southern governorates and border crossings.

The statement noted that with the Arbaeen pilgrimage reaching its peak tomorrow, the Minister has directed the withdrawal of several buses from the General Company for Passenger Transport and Delegations from the axis of border crossings towards Karbala to participate in the reverse transportation process for pilgrims. He emphasized the necessity of the success of the service plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

“The Ministry of Transportation's plan for this year is the most comprehensive and extensive, with all its fleets engaged in serving the pilgrims. A railway line from the south of Baghdad (Mahmudiya) to the north of Babil (Musayyib district) was opened, facilitating transportation.”

The statement highlighted that the service plan, supervised in the field by the Operations Room for Transportation, included the participation of 700 buses and coaches from the General Company for Passenger Transport and Delegations, as well as the supervision of the organization of thousands of vehicles by the General Company for Special Transport Management. The General Company for Rail Transport participated with 20 trains from Basra to Karbala and vice versa, as the number of trips exceeded 120 since the start of the transportation process until now. Additionally, the General Maritime Transport Company participated with more than 50 vehicles and 20 boats.

The Iraqi Airways entered the transportation operations with its air fleet, offering a variety of flights between Baghdad and Najaf International Airports. Moreover, their vehicles participated in the transportation operations within the city of Karbala.

As for land transportation efforts, it included the participation of 150 trucks for logistical support and assisting the ministry's formations, in coordination with the Supreme Committee for the Arbaeen pilgrimage. Other ministry formations were limited to providing logistical support and field services.

In the meantime, the head of the Border Crossings Authority, Major General Omar Al-Waeli, announced on Tuesday that more than two million Iranian visitors have left Iraq for their country after completing the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

A statement by the Border Crossings Authority stated that “the border crossings designated to receive the pilgrims participating in the Arbaeen are witnessing a significant and regular reverse movement in batches.”

It noted that "the number of departures from Iraq to their countries has exceeded two million within hours due to the great turnout to leave Iraq after completing the pilgrimage with ease."