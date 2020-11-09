The Arab Parliament condemns the terrorist attack in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoumi, head of the Arab Parliament, condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Al-Radwaniyah area in Baghdad.

In a statement, Al-Asoumi affirmed, "the solidarity of the Arab Parliament and its support for the Republic of Iraq in its war on terrorism and terrorist groups", stressing, "the Arab Parliament's firm position with the security and stability of the Republic of Iraq, the safety of its citizens and its territorial integrity."

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack that took place in the Al-Radwaniyah area.

The Ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of these terrorist acts and its support to the security, territorial integrity, stability, and prosperity of Iraq, in a way that would contribute to achieving security and stability in the region.

The ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, the government and the brotherly Iraqi people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.