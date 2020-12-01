The Anti-Cyber crime Law was amended in a way that serves the interest of the citizens, Al-Kaabi says

Shafaq News / The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi, said on Tuesday that the parliamentary amendment to the Anti-Cyber crime Law is in the interest of the citizen, stressing the importance of holding seminars and discussion sessions to produce a better formulation of this law.

Al-Kaabi stressed in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that the council of Representatives will not proceed with the legislation of a law that does not protect the Iraqi individual and society from electronic threats.

Al-Kaabi stressed that the enactment of this law has become an urgent necessity to protect the citizen and the state at the same time, referring to the role of the advisory team of the First Vice President in reformulating the government bill, as well as the parliamentary amendments that were made to the government text and its compatibility with the constitution, international standards, rights and freedoms.

The session included interventions and proposals which will be included after being presented to the advisory and representative team of the Council.

The draft cybercrime law provoked angry reactions from activists and human rights organizations in Iraq for its punitive measures that they said limit freedom of expression and violate the constitution.