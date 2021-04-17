The Al-Nasr Coalition to continue dialogue with political blocs to form the electoral alliances

Shafaq News / The Al-Nasr Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, confirmed today, Saturday that the dialogues with the political forces regarding the formation of electoral alliances are still continuing.

The spokesperson for the Coalition, Ayat Muzaffar Nuri, told Shafaq News Agency, "Until now, there are agreements among the political forces, but they are not considered as alliances."

Nuri added that "the alliances will be among the forces of the near approach."

She added that "the Al-Nasr Coalition has understandings with a number of political forces,...dialogues are continuing.. We have common approaches, visions, application and principles with some political blocs."