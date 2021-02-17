The 2021 budget revives a project that serves 200,000 people in Baqubah, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-17T15:04:57+0000

Shafaq News/ MP of Diyala, Nahida Al-Daini, said on Wednesday that the 2021 budget funds a strategic lagging project that serves more than 200,000 people in Baqubah. Al-Daini told Shafaq News that the 2021 budget law included financing the sanitation project for western Baquba regions, which has been suspended for more than 15 years due to multiple financial and technical problems. The parliamentarian indicated that the budget allocates 120billion dinars to establish this project, which serves 15 neighborhoods and eliminates enormous environmental hazards.

