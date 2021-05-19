The 2020 Iraq GDP per capita dropped 30% to touch 4 thousand dollars 

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Ministry of Planning revealed, on Wednesday, that in 2020, the GDP per capita in Iraq has trended to nearly five million dinars.

The Ministry spokesperson Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency “according to the report of the Central Bureau of Statistics, the Iraq GDP per capita was projected to 4.950 million dinars (about 4.2 thousand dollars) in 2020, compared to 7.102 million dinars (about 6 thousand dollars) in 2019, a decrease of 30.3%."

In the long-term, the Iraq GDP per capita is projected to trend around 5500.00 USD in 2021 and 5900.00 USD in 2022, according to some econometric models.

According to the World Bank, The GDP per Capita in Iraq is equivalent to 44 percent of the world's average.

It’s noteworthy that The GDP per capita is obtained by dividing the country’s gross domestic product, adjusted by inflation, by the total population.