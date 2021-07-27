Terrorist responsible for an explosion that targeted Sadr city back in April arrested today

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell reported today that the military intelligence had arrested a terrorist who detonated a car bomb in Sadr City in mid-April.

The cell said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Cell of the Military Intelligence Directorate managed to arrest the terrorist who detonated a car bomb in al-Habibiyah area near a popular market known as al-Atiq Market in Sadr City, east of Baghdad, on April 15.

The statement added that the appropriate legal measures were taken against the arrested.