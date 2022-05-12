Report

Terrorist killed, nine captured in separate security operations in Baghdad and Kirkuk

Date: 2022-05-12T14:03:03+0000
Terrorist killed, nine captured in separate security operations in Baghdad and Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Agency on Thursday killed a senior ISIS commander and captured nine members of the in separate operations in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and Kirkuk.

According to an official statement on Thursday, an ISIS commander was killed, and another was arrested in an ambush near al-Awashra village in Kirkuk.

"The arrestee used to serve as an officer of public relations in the Daquq sector," the statement said.

"Units of the agency arrested five persons, including four non-Iraqi nationals, with ties to the terrorist organization in separate manhunts in Kirkuk," the statement added.

In Baghdad, two persons wanted for charges related to terrorism were caught at al-Soqour (Falcons) security checkpoint and in Abu Ghraib district.

"Terrorist Muhammad al-Zawbaie, codenamed Abu Azzam/Abu Seif, who served as the Emir of al-Zarqawi battalion, was apprehended earlier today in southeastern Baghdad," the agency said, "the arrestee was commuting between Iraq and Syria. He was captured in coordination with the Global Coalition and the Counter-Terrorism-Services in Erbil."

