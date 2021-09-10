Terrorist killed in Nineveh governorate

Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced thwarting an attack and killing a terrorist near the Qara Jokh mountain range in Nineveh governorate.

Rasool said in a statement that the security forces managed to thwart an attempt to attack military units near the Qara Jokh mountain range, after a group of three terrorists was spotted through thermographic cameras trying to approach the units.

The operation is still ongoing to pursue the rest of the group's terrorists, Rasool noted.