Terrorist killed in Nineveh governorate

Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-10T16:16:18+0000
Shafaq News/ The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced thwarting an attack and killing a terrorist near the Qara Jokh mountain range in Nineveh governorate.

 Rasool said in a statement that the security forces managed to thwart an attempt to attack military units near the Qara Jokh mountain range, after a group of three terrorists was spotted through thermographic cameras trying to approach the units.

The operation is still ongoing to pursue the rest of the group's terrorists, Rasool noted.

