Shafaq News / The Iraqi military intelligence service announced the death of a terrorist who attempted to clash with the security forces in a village in Mandali, Diyala.

In a statement, the service said that a special force affiliated with it monitored two terrorists planning to attack a security point in Mandali, 93 Km east of Baquba.

One of the terrorists was killed, while the other managed to flee and the security forces are currently trying to pursue him, according to the statement.