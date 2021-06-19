Terrorist groups vandalize the power supply to the Karkh water project, GMC reports
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-19T19:38:50+0000
Shafaq News/ The Government Media Cell (GMC) reported on Saturday reported that the power supply to the Karkh water projects was vandalized, which put the project out of service for half an hour.
GMC said that the "terrorist gangs" targeted the power transmission lines "Nasr, Quds, al-Somoud, and the Karkh water" and detonated power towers which cut the supply from the Karkh water project.
The teams of the Ministry of Electricity successfully restored the power supply within half an hour from the Tarmiyah lines, in cooperation with the Baghdad Secretariat, according to the GMC.
"The water level is under control and sufficient to meet the current need...Out of six, five pushing pumps are currently working, while working suction pumps are eight," it added.
"The Ministry of Electricity continues its efforts to resume the power supply to the water project, pending the reconstruction of the damaged power line."
