Terrorist groups attack a site of the Iraqi army west of Baghdad

Shafaq News / A terrorist group attacked a site of the Iraqi army in Baghdad earlier today, a security source revealed to Shafaq News agency.

The source said, "the army forces repelled an attack by terrorist groups on a watchtower near Ibn Sina in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad."

He added that the attack did not cause casualties among the army, and the attackers fled.

The attack comes shortly after an Iraqi soldier was killed during clashes with "terrorist groups" in the al-Marwah village in al-Radwaniyah district, west of Baghdad.